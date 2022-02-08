Puerto Vallarta records second consecutive week exceeding 1,600 COVID-19 cases

Puerto Vallarta is currently in second place for the most active cases of COVID-19 in the state, just behind the capital city of Guadalajara, and for the second consecutive week, Vallarta has recorded more than 1,600 cases.
According to the report from the Jalisco Radar System, in the last 7 days, Puerto Vallarta registered 1,624 new cases of Sars-Cov-2.
At the cut of last Sunday, January 30, the city had a cumulative of 26,834 cases of covid, against 28,458 cases according to the cut of February 6.
The average number of daily cases is 232, that is, almost 10 new cases per hour, not counting those positives that occur in laboratories that are not registered with the INDRE and people who, although they have symptoms, do not perform screening tests.
In Mexico, only certain laboratories report positive cases to the government, and only individuals who present symptoms qualify for COVID-19 testing, meaning asymptomatic carriers are not tested or recorded in the government reports, the main reason Mexico’s cases remain low on paper.
Even as Puerto Vallarta records record numbers of infections, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Promotion of the Ministry of Health, reported on Tuesday that the sixth epidemiological week began with “good news” because the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic shows a reduction in cases compared to the previous week.
“Most likely, the trajectory (of the pandemic) will remain that way until it is completely reduced,” said López-Gatell.
At the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), Dr. López-Gatell said that ómicron did not bring the type of serious illness and deaths that the country saw with previous waves of COVID-19, although there were more infections.
He explained that hospitalization indicators are also going down. “40% of COVID beds are occupied and 25% of beds with ventilators”.
He pointed out that compared to the second wave there is a 72% reduction in mortality, so he hoped that in the following week this indicator will begin to reduce.
