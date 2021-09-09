Puerto Vallarta remains one of the safest cities in Mexico due to investment

In the last six years, Puerto Vallarta has managed to remain one of the safest cities in the country, as a result of the teamwork of the municipal government and the coordination between local, state, and federal entities.
The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) has periodically reported on this through the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU), in which Puerto Vallarta has stood out among the ten cities with the lowest perception of insecurity in Mexico.
The municipal government received only six patrols for the security of the city six years ago, but with financial investment and management of public resources, more than 70 units were acquired that currently monitor the streets of the city and its neighborhoods.
In addition, Puerto Vallarta sets the example at the state and national level with the implementation of the green patrol for the protection of animals, and the pink patrol to address the issue of gender violence.
Likewise, with the support of the state government, the new Citizen Security Police Station was built, which is already in operation, and strengthens the security tasks in the municipality.
The equipment and training of security elements have also been an important factor, and recently the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System certified the Puerto Vallarta Police and Traffic Academy as a training entity, a process that lasted little more than two years.
With these and many other actions, the priority of Puerto Vallarta has always been to prevent and ensure the tranquility and physical integrity of the citizens and visitors of the tourist destination.
