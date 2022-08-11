Puerto Vallarta reports four months without a COVID-19 hospitalization

Puerto Vallarta has gone four months without hospitalizations from Covid-19, as announced by the director of the Eighth Sanitary Region of the Jalisco Ministry of Health, Jaime Álvarez Zayas.
And despite the fact that there was a rebound in Covid-19 cases in the state, there is already very little activity of the disease in the city, added the Health official.
“Our free intake center at Parque Hidalgo did only 5 tests today, last month we had up to 100 tests per day with a positivity of 40 to 50%.”
Currently, positivity barely reaches 10% and hospitalization is practically nil, added the doctor.
“Right now we are at 10 percent or less and a very, very low number of tests. In these last 2 weeks IMSS 10, 12, 8, and Hospital Regional has already been 4 months without a patient hospitalized by Covid, and deaths, I think one was presented last month if I remember correctly,” he detailed.
According to the Jalisco Health Secretariat, as of August 9, a little over 34,300 cases of contagion had been registered in Puerto Vallarta, however, in recent weeks, they have been decreasing considerably.
