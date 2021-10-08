Puerto Vallarta restaurants experience an uptick in September sales

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, and unlike in past years, the month of September was not so bad for the restaurant sector, according to Sergio Jaime Santos, president of the Canirac in Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit.
September, historically, is the lowest sales month in Puerto Vallarta, many establishments close their doors during the month for vacation. September was considered as low occupancy in the city, to the extent that it was given the nickname ‘septihambre’.
“We think it was a good September, there is definitely a recovery. Fortunately, the State Board of Health also benefited Puerto Vallarta and the case of Nayarit, they continue to allow the increase in capacity ”, said the restaurant leader.
Jaime Santos stressed that the sector continues to work with the hours allowed by their licenses. “So, in that sense, I think there is no delay, tourism continues to come. I used to say it at some point, there are no bad seasons but extraordinary seasons ”, he added.
Despite the onslaught that the coronavirus pandemic brought to the restaurant sector, it has been recovering, to the extent that new investments are already being made, said the Canirac leader.
“We keep working, the sector is very active, we keep giving offers, we keep creating dishes, innovating in gastronomy, and well, the most important thing is that it is a very active industry, very busy and that new investments are even being integrated into this activity”, he expressed.
The restaurant sector expects that by the end of the year it will already have 100 percent operation, as it was recorded before the pandemic, and with it, return to fully recover from the effects left by the coronavirus pandemic.
