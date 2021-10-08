Newly elected mayor of Puerto Vallarta is committed to a cleaner city

A call to redouble efforts to clean up Puerto Vallarta and transform the services provided to the population was made by Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, to the employees in Public Works of Puerto Vallarta City; He reminded them that they have an important task and commitment to the citizens who have placed their trust in this administration.

“The reflection of our port, the image we give, is because you help us with the garbage collection 24/7, no matter what, you fulfill your task. I invite you to continue that way, because Vallarta will continue to grow and will receive more tourists, and that is because it is clean, because you have put all your efforts to achieve it,” said the mayor, adding that on behalf of this government they will be giving them the necessary tools to continue carrying out their work.

He explained that upon the arrival of this new city administration, there were about 12 routes that had not been covered for days, due to the poor conditions in which many of the collection units were received, but thanks to the efforts of the cleaners and mechanics, the units have already been reactivated to provide the best of services and achieve an always clean city that provides the image that Vallartans and visitors want.

During his visit to the Waste Transfer Station, in the Magisterio neighborhood, he gave the approval for the rehabilitated trucks to return to the collection service, they already show a new image, in addition to providing basic work tools to the crews, because they lacked this material for their work.

Professor Michel, the newly elected Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, also supervised the operation of the Waste Transfer Station, knowing the situation in which it was received and the actions that already had been carried out for a better operation.

On the part of the Municipal Services Directorate, the conditions in which this agency was received was announced, finding only 13 compactor trucks in operation to serve a total of 42 routes, to these, they have already been added 12 units that were rehabilitated, there is now a fleet of 25 trucks that provide service 24 hours a day, so all routes are covered 100%.