Puerto Vallarta sees hope in COVID-19 decline

According to the preliminary results of PCR tests carried out at the Covid 19 Laboratory of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) in Puerto Vallarta, a slowdown in COVID-19 infections could be seen in the tourist destination.

According to Dr. Juan Torres Vásquez, in charge of the Department of Medical Sciences of the University Center of the Coast and head of the Covid laboratory in the city, the positive results obtained in recent weeks have gone from 50 to 30 percent positivity.

“In this last week, we remained passive at around 30 percent. It has been maintained, it has no longer increased as we had in the first week that we will reactivate, which reached up to 50 percent. So, that positivity rate guided us that there was a slowdown, so it has remained at 30 percent in this last week,” he detailed.

A 30 percent positivity rate is still considered high and a sign that community spread is still at critical levels.

On average, between 40 and 45 people are seen on Tuesdays and Fridays in the Covid 19 laboratory located in the University Center of the Coast; however, according to this week’s schedule, there would also be a slowdown in the demand for tests.

“We are between 40 and 45, which are the ones we mentioned in recent days. It was 40 on Tuesday and 45 on Friday of last week. Tomorrow we would have samples taken and so far we have 30 people scheduled,” he said.

Despite the fact that the type of variant is determined by another type of sampling, Dr. Torres Vázquez pointed out that, according to the symptoms, it is presumed that the majority of the cases detected correspond to Omicron; however, being part of this new variant, people have not presented serious cases or major hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, January 11, the sampling of PCR tests was resumed; The Covid laboratory of the University of Guadalajara in Puerto Vallarta has carried out just over 150 tests.

