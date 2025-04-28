Puerto Vallarta Sees Sharp Rise in Business and Home Robberies in First Quarter of 2025

PUERTO VALLARTA, Jal. (April 28, 2025) — Puerto Vallarta is grappling with a surge in property crimes, closing out the first quarter of the year with the highest monthly totals for both business and home robberies since January, according to the Jalisco state Semáforo Delictivo (Crime Traffic-Light) platform.

The color-coded system, which flags crime trends across the state, placed the municipality firmly in the red for March after recording 20 business robberies and 16 home robberies in that month alone. Red status indicates an alarming spike that exceeds the . . .