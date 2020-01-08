Puerto Vallarta starts the new year with intense road repair projects

The Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, through the Directorate of Public Works, began the year with an intense program of repairing streets and avenues in poor conditions throughout the city.

Workers and heavy machinery crews travel through different colonies and delegations, repairing damaged streets and cleaning of green areas, to provide passable roads and public spaces in better conditions for the enjoyment of families.

On Tuesday, the agency worked in several areas on the repair of cobblestones on Av. Francisco Medina Ascencio; stoned patching in the streets Rio Bravo, in the López Mateos neighborhood, and Quimixto in the Villas del Mar neighborhood, among others.

Scraping and leveling works were carried out with machinery, in the streets Azahar, Aldama, and Las Torres, in the Ixtapa delegation, in addition to cleaning green areas in the Getsemaní colonies, also in Ixtapa, Los Ríos, and in the pantheon of El Progreso.

The road works and repairs will continue on all roads of the city, facilitating access to the public, and in turn have decent public spaces for recreation, according to the city government.