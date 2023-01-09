VACATION RENTALS

Puerto Vallarta suffers strong storm surge due to the effects of the “bomb cyclone” in California

January 9, 2023
For the second consecutive day, the beaches in Puerto Vallarta were placed under red flags due to high waves from the storm surge generated by a bomb cyclone that has hit California, United States since the first days of January.

According to what the Puerto Vallarta Civil . . .

