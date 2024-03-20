Puerto Vallarta to Host The Second Annual Grill Kings Festival 2024

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Culinary enthusiasts and grill lovers will have the opportunity to experience a unique gastronomic event in Puerto Vallarta, as the city prepares to host the second edition of The Grill Kings Festival de Parrilla Puerto Vallarta 2024. The festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 6, starting at 2:00 PM, in the scenic Parque Hidalgo, located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta.