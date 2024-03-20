More Police Corruption in Puerto Vallarta Caught on Video (VIDEO)

It is crucial to refrain from offering bribes to police officers or settling fines directly with them. Should an officer solicit payment, it is imperative to contact emergency services by dialing 911 promptly and report that a law enforcement official is demanding money. The cycle of corruption persists as long as individuals consent to engage in such unlawful transactions.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – A new case of alleged police corruption has come to light in Puerto Vallarta, stirring controversy. A video circulating on social media has become the focal point of the allegations, showcasing a distressing interaction between a local police officer and a civilian who was asked to pay the police a bribe to avoid having a car towed.