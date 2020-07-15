Puerto Vallarta will begin restricting access to beaches; public not respecting pandemic protocols

Puerto Vallarta occupies the fourth place among the ten municipalities with the most coronavirus infections in Jalisco, and is currently the second city, behind Guadalajara with the fastest growing rate of infections. Just this weekend, Puerto Vallarta registered its highest single-day infection record, just a month after the economic reactivation. Due to this, authorities will begin to reinforce protocols in place to reduce the public risk.

According to Adrián Bobadilla García, Deputy Director of Civil Protection and Fire, access to the beach will be restricted to a certain percentage, because protocols are not being followed by the public.

“We are going to reinforce the restriction to 50 percent beach occupancy so that people understand us, in order to safeguard the healthy distance, that is what is intended with these operations and avoid more infections. We have to use yellow or red flags because we have a pandemic condition,” he explained.

Starting this week, they will reinstall health checks at the main entrances to Puerto Vallarta. He indicated that from Friday to Sunday is when the largest number of visitors arrive at this tourist destination.

“At the entrance of the Las Palmas delegation, at the entrance to the South zone of Puerto Vallarta, we will establish it on weekends. At the main entrance of the Ameca River Bridge it will be permanently from Monday to Sunday at random times of greater influx,” he said.

Other sanitary measures implemented are sanitation in ambulances that transport suspected patients with covid-19, likewise, they continue to sanitize public spaces and in some cases private places and houses.

The official reiterated that there won’t be any special treatment for national or international tourists, everyone must respect the health protocols. Currently, wearing masks in public spaces is mandatory in Jalsico and should be warn by everyone in Puerto Vallarta, whether living in the city or visiting as a tourist.