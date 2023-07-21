Puerto Vallarta’s Emiliano Zapata Market in the Romantic Zone Will Host Chef Competition

July 21, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In an ambitious endeavor to celebrate culinary creativity and accentuate local produce, the Emiliano Zapata Market, in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development, announced the first-ever Gourmet Fest Sabor en Competencia. The details of the festival were disclosed by the Market coordinator, Cecilio López Fernández, in a recent press conference.

"To know a town, know its markets," remarked Fernández, emphasizing the significance of local markets in reflecting the community's culinary and cultural essence. As part of the ongoing administration's efforts to rejuvenate municipal markets, the festival presents an innovative approach to engage the local community and highlight local produce beyond social media platforms.

