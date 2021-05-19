Puerto Vallarta’s fight against COVID-19 is attractive to tourists

Noting that 80 percent of national vacationers seek beach destinations, Christian Guillermo Gómez Loranca, in charge of the Beach Tourism Directorate of the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat, said that, for the next summer vacation season, the main attraction of Puerto Vallarta, in addition to its natural beauty and hospitality, are the biosecurity measures that are being implemented to fight COVID-19.

“We are promoting a campaign where we are taking care of our health. The hotels are also making their own campaigns for their markets saying that the hotel is sanitized, the restaurants are sanitized, it is a place where we are going to take care of you, but we also want the tourist to take care of themselves when they visit us. Those are the two main attractions, one, come and relax and two, we are a safe destination, we are taking care of ourselves and we are going to take care of you ”, he highlighted.

It is expected that for the next holiday, 66% occupancy rate in hotels will be allowed in Puerto Vallarta by State Health Regulators.

“If we expect a high occupancy in hotels starting in June, of the 66 percent that we are allowed, we would be more or less hitting almost that,” said the state official.

In recent weeks, Puerto Vallarta has been at 40% occupancy, and on weekends. “We have reached 50%, and we are not in the holiday season, I think we will reach over 50% during summer vacations,” he added.

Thanks to the biosecurity measures implemented by the tourism sector, this is how the economic reactivation has gradually taken place in this beach destination, with the importance of not lowering our guard so that more and more tourists come to Puerto Vallarta.