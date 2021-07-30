Puerto Vallarta’s public transportation company adds thirty new buses to the streets

In order to reduce crowds inside public transport units, the concession company in Puerto Vallarta, UnibusPV, announced that it will add 30 trucks to its fleet.
With this measure, 250 units will circulate in the streets of the city that in the last week has registered more than 2,000 coronavirus infections, more than 20 percent of the total accumulated during the entire pandemic.
The president of the company, Luis Romero Chávez, announced the addition of the new units one day after the Municipal Health Board agreed to issue an appeal to the concessionaire, given the demand for services and overcrowded buses during peak hours.
At the beginning of the month, Romero Chávez said out that it was not economically viable to increase the number of service units because it could lead to bankruptcy.
