Puerto Vallarta’s women’s futbol team brings home the Copa Jalisco win

The Copa Jalisco games provided a celebration for the women’s soccer (Futbal) team from Puerto Vallarta with a 3-0 win against Cuquío.

The women from Vallarta, led by Rocío Nataly Contreras Pelayo, dominated the match practically from start to finish since just at minute 8 of the game, a fast offensive was launched by the scorer Alejandra Díaz, to set the tone for the rest of the game.

Before the end of the first half, at minute 35, Liliana Zepeda made it 2-0 and went on to win the game.

For the second half, the Vallarta players continued to display a strong offensive which over and over again surpassed Cuquío’s defense, but it was at minute 68 when Mariana Madrigal, made the score 3- 0 in the end.

At the award ceremony, the eleven players from Vallarta were accompanied by the director of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen, as well as the head of the Municipal Sports Council (COMUDE), J. Jesús Villa Aguilar, representing the municipal president, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, receiving the trophy that represents the first title for Puerto Vallarta in this tournament.

The officials expressed their congratulations and recognition on behalf of Mayor Michel, as well as the great pride that all of them represent for Puerto Vallarta because, throughout the tournament, they showed great dedication, discipline, and talent.

In the men’s branch, the team from Tequila achieved its first title by defeating the team from Tomatlán in the final, by the same score of 3-0. This edition also called ‘Copa de la Equidad’, started on April 9 with the participation of 118 men’s teams and 74 women’s.

