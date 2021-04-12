PVDN-TV News brief for April 12, 2021

This is the third PVDN News Brief… we are still working out the kinks, but getting better. We are assured that our microphones will arrive this week! Subscribe to our channel and keep up with the latest News Briefs from Puerto Vallarta Daily News, and watch us grow :)

In this news brief:

A Canadian man, around 70 years of age, was found dead in Marina Vallarta. The death is an apparent suicide. Building security found the man hanging inside his condo by the front door. The body has been taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Read More: Canadian man found dead from an apparent suicide in Puerto Vallarta

After ten weeks with a decrease in people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Jalisco, the trend stopped and in the last seven days, there was a slight rebound following the Easter holidays. Last week, the federal government raised the alert for COVID-19 in Jalisco, after lowering the alert just days before the Easter holiday. Health authorities had warned that an increase in cases would be recorded after the holidays. Read More: Jalisco sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations after the Easter holidays

Police in Acatic, Jalisco have been charged with the kidnapping of a family and delivering the family to a local organized crime group. The family was found safe last Thursday. Two other police were charged in June last year in another kidnapping. In February of last year, 160 police were fired from the department in San Juan de los Lagos for having ties to criminal organizations. Jalisco has the most missing people cases in the country. Read More: Jalisco police involved in another kidnapping and turning victims over to criminal gangs

In Cancun, an American tourist received burns on her face and arms after a waiter served a flaming drink at a birthday celebration. The first fire reached the legs of the woman celebrating her birthday. When her friend approached to help her, the waiter poured more alcohol on the fire causing Marissa Daniel second-degree burns. Marissa says the restaurant did not offer any help. She is seeking legal action against those involved. Read More: Waiter in Cancun burns American tourist with flaming drink