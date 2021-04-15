PVDN-TV News Brief for April 15, 2021

In this news brief:

For the second time this week, a Canadian has been found dead in Puerto Vallarta. Both deaths were suicides. On Monday, the second body was found in an Apartment located in Zona Romantica. The body had a plastic bag over his head with a hose connected to gas and inserted into the bag over his head. FULL STORY: Second Canadian found dead in Puerto Vallarta this week

Two Puerto Vallarta police beat the father of a young girl who accused the former head of Human Resources of the Municipal Police of sexual assault. The father filed a complaint last month against one of the policemen who beat him for harassment. The attorney for the family says that the harassment of the family goes up as far as the Deputy Director of the Puerto Vallarta Police. FULL STORY: Puerto Vallarta Police beat the father of a young girl who accused police officials of sexual assault

Mexico will require new cell phone users to register their fingerprints, iris scans, and facial and voice recognition to the Federal Government to receive cell service. The government claims this is needed for national security reasons and that people should have faith that government will not abuse the personal information of individuals or use this information to track individuals. A hack of any system that contains the biometric data of millions of people can be dangerous. FULL STORY: Mexico will require cell phone users to turn over their biometric data to register new cell service in the country

There have already been over 8,000 scorpion stings in Jalisco since the beginning of the year. This is a 4.5 percent increase from last year at this time. Jalisco ranks sixth place nationwide for scorpion stings. If a scorpion stings you, it is recommended to seek medical attention within 30 minutes. Health officials in Jalisco say they have the treatment on hand for scorpion and snake bites in the State. FULL STORY: Scorpion stings on the rise in Jalisco