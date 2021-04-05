There are 8,381 scorpion stings in Jalisco in the first three months of 2021, 4.5% increase from last year

Dr. María Isabel Higuera Torres, head of the Department of Vectors and Zoonoses of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, reported that in the State of Jalisco, poisoning by scorpion stings is of great importance since the State ranks sixth in the country for the number of cases, and is above the national average.

Do you want to support independent news publishers that serve local communities?

The doctor pointed out that in Jalisco, there is a record of 8,381 cases of scorpion sting in the first three months of the year, which represents an increase of 4.5 percent in relation to the previous year, where there were 7,998. Women being the most affected.

The figure is high, said Higuera Torres, taking into account that the hot season is just beginning and it is between April and June when the scorpion reproduces, and consequently the cases of stinging increase.

Where are the most scorpion stings in Jalisco?

In Jalisco, the municipalities with the most scorpion stings are Tomatlán, Cihuatlán, and Mezquitic, while at the national level, Jalisco occupies the sixth place for the stings, after Guerrero, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Morelos and Nayarit.

It is important to emphasize, according to the official of the Ministry of Health, scorpion bites are more common inside houses.

Data on scorpion stings

In Mexico, in 2020, 266,853 cases were registered

In Jalisco, 44,055 cases were registered during 2020

50% of the patients who suffered a sting in Jalisco do not attend immediately to receive medical attention, more than 30 minutes of the accident

The Ministry of Health ensures that it has a sufficient supply of antidotes to intervene in the scorpion bite and the bite of spiders and snakes.

How to prevent scorpion stings and what to do if one stings you?