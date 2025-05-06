R3 Stem Cell Opens Advanced Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - R3 Stem Cell, a global leader in regenerative therapies, has announced the opening of its newest clinic in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Located within Joya Hospital in Nuevo Vallarta, this state-of-the-art facility offers cutting-edge stem cell and exosome treatments aimed at improving patients' quality of life.

Comprehensive Regenerative Therapies

The Puerto Vallarta clinic specializes in non-surgical procedures utilizing mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) derived from umbilical cord tissue. These therapies are designed to repair damaged tissues, reduce inflammation, and promote natural healing processes. Treatment options include intravenous infusions, direct injections, intrathecal . . .