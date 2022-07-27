Rain leaves damage in Puerto Vallarta; more rain forecasted

Intense rain recorded on Tuesday night left numerous damages in various parts of Puerto Vallarta, according to the Civil Protection and Fire Department.

Fallen trees in different parts of the city, uncovered sewers, some houses affected by flooding, several short circuits; support to the Regional Hospital due to water leaks, and the overflow of the canal in the Parque las Palmas subdivision, are some of the reports attended by personnel after the storm registered on Tuesday night.

The Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital was flooded by yesterday’s storm. According to what was reported by the Municipal Civil Protection Directorate, various leaks caused flooding inside the hospital, so they responded to the call.

Guard elements carried out tours to monitor the levels of rivers and streams, with no major incidents reported so far.

According to meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, last night’s rains were well above normal, with the exception of areas such as Las Palmas where there was a record of 25.6 mm/m2.

Those where the parameters were exceeded were Ixtapa with 124.8 mm/m2, followed by Joyas with 64.2, Centro with 56.6, and Bomberos with 47.2.

Tropical Storm Frank will bring more rain to Jalisco

Although Tropical Storm Frank moves away from the Mexican coast in the Pacific, it will still affect the territory with high waves, strong winds, and rains.

According to the forecast of the National Weather Service, the storm could intensify and become a category 1 hurricane. However, by then it will be located more than a thousand kilometers from the coast.

The states where there will be more rain are Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Morelos, Puebla, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Veracruz.

