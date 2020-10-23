Recurrence of COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta concerns business owners

Faced with the possibility that the economy may stop due to the increase in infections of coronavirus, the business sector of Puerto Vallarta says it is concerned and giving an energetic call to clients and tourists to abide by the sanitary measures that serve as protection against the contagion of the coronavirus.

Sergio Jaime Santos, president of the Canirac in Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit, acknowledged that society has relaxed and thus has resulted in an increase of infections.

For this reason, the restaurant organization leader reiterated the call to members of the union to redouble their efforts and prevent the economy from stopping again, because if it were, it would be catastrophic.

María Fernanda Arreola Bracamontes, president of the Canaco-Servytur, is also echoing the calls to the businesses affiliated with the chamber, and society in general, and even to tourists who come to Puerto Vallarta.

Arreola Bracamontes said she was hopeful that the emergency button would not be pressed, as the state governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez has pointed out, a process in which economic activity would be paused again.

If the economy were to stop again, this would be serious for the sector, said María Fernanda.

This weekend the state governor will define, together with the health board, the new strategy that could be implemented to reduce an imminent second outbreak of coronavirus in the entity.

