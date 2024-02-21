Red Flag Warnings Continue on Puerto Vallarta Beaches For Second Day

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – For the second day in a row, the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta experiences unusually high waves, prompting local authorities to maintain red flag warnings along its beaches. Blanca Becerra, the second commander of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit stationed in Puerto Vallarta, reported that the coastal city witnessed some of the season's highest waves, reaching up to three meters at certain points along the Vallarta shoreline.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.