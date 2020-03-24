Regional Hospital of Puerto Vallarta establishes clinic for COVID-19 cases

The Regional Hospital of Puerto Vallarta has an area enabled for the exclusive care of patients with symptoms or contagion of Covid-19, which is independently accessible to the rest of the hospital, according to Director, Armando Pérez Oliva.

The area was expressly enabled for patients to be isolated and has 5 beds with the same number of automatic ventilators to assist in the breathing of patients, given that one of the conditions of this disease is difficulty breathing.

“We received four ventilators yesterday with their monitors and one that we have ambulatory, apart from the ventilators that already existed in the hospital,” explained Pérez Oliva, who said he hoped there was no reason to use them. “But we have to be prepared for this contingency,” he added. Noting that the first death from COVID-19 has already been registered in the state and that he does not want cases to occur in Puerto Vallarta.

“We are preparing ourselves with the protocols that are already implemented with an exclusive area, in which patients will arrive at the hospital, they will never enter it, but they will enter through a separate area that is conditioned and marked (… ) in order to not put at risk any medical personnel, or other personnel who work in the hospital.

In this space, an internist doctor, an emergency doctor, nurses and a special person who is taking the laboratory tests to send them for analysis in the state capital attend.

The state governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, announced that starting this Thursday a period of immediate detection of Covid-19 cases will begin, rapid tests will be arriving to Puerto Vallarta hospitals.