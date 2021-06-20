Remnants of Dolores continue to move away from Puerto Vallarta

Dolores downgraded to remnants – image indicates the storm’s location at 4:00 AM June 20, 2021

The National Meteorological Service ( SNM ) reported that tropical storm Dolores degraded to storm remnants at 4:00 AM, Sunday, June 20, 2021, after making landfall on the Pacific coast.

The agency predicted that the meteorological phenomenon will dissipate on the ground during the course today, after having degraded around 7:00 p.m on Saturday to a Tropical Depression.

Bands of rain around the south and southwest side of the remnants of Dolores will produce an additional 2 to 4 inches with isolated storm total amounts of 15 inches across southwest Mexico through today. This could produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

According to meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, the storm disintegrated once it hit the Occidental mountain range, however, the effects of rain will continue for at least the next three to four days, which is why he warned of possible flooding of rivers and streams.

Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta determined to preventively enable two temporary shelters located in Secondary School 132 and Cecytej, in the Coapinole neighborhood until the threat of flooding and landslides has passed.

Civil Protection elements remained on alert and attended to the damage caused by Tropical Storm Dolores on the coasts of Morelia and Colima, where it made landfall.

Personnel from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) visited the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas to carry out a preventive operation in the face of the intense rains registered in Michoacán, which have caused flooding and the overflowing of some streams.

While in the municipality of Tecomán, where the storm made landfall in Colima, it suffered the greatest amount of accumulated rains, according to data from the National Water Commission ( Conagua ).

