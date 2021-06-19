Landslides are biggest concern in Jalisco with the passing of ‘Delores’

As Tropical Storm Dolores passes through Jalisco, which made landfall this morning causing rains in various municipalities of Jalisco, the State Government, through the State Civil Protection Unit, has deployed 100 officers who are conducting surveillance tours along the coast, including in Puerto Vallarta.

Authorities report that rainfall so far has been light to moderate in most of Jalisco, including the Costa region. Therefore, in terms of affectations, only minor landslides have been reported. Very little rain has been observed in the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta, but plenty of dark skies have covered the city.

Jalisco Civil Protection elements, together with the municipal units, are conducting visits in communities that could be most at risk by the effects of the storm.

The prevention works are carried out in coordination with federal agencies such as the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the National Water Commission (Conagua), and the National Guard.

The authorities ask the population to stay informed through their official channels, and in case of an emergency dial 911 .

Photo looking South in Puerto Vallarta at 5:00 PM

Jalisco still under Tropical Storm Watch

The state government indicates that Jalisco remains directly affected by “Dolores” with light to moderate rains, with some heavy occasional rains for the regions of the South Coast, North Coast, South, Sierra de Amula, and Western Sierra.

For the regions of the South coast, Sierra de Amula, and South, sustained winds can be felt between 50 and 60 kilometers per hour with gusts between 80 and 90 km / h. For the South coast, the persistence of waves between two and three meters in height continues during the passage of this system.

Storm “Dolores” weakens

At 10:00 am this Saturday, Tropical Storm Dolores made landfall near San Telmo Bay, northwest of San Juan Aldama, Michoacán, and 75 km southeast of Manzanillo, Colima.

In the last three hours, Dolores has begun to weaken as a result of the impact on the mountains. At 1:00 p.m. it was estimated that its center was located 70 km northeast of Manzanillo, Colima and 130 km south-southwest of Guadalajara, Jalisco, changing its displacement to the Northwest and increasing its speed to 26 km / h. At the moment, its maximum sustained winds have decreased to 95 km / h and gusts of 110 km / h.

