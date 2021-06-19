Tropical Storm Delores is making landfall now near the border of Michoacan and Colima

Tropical Storm Delores is currently making landfall near the border of Michoacán and Colima at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021. At landfall, Tropical Storm Delores is only 4MPH shy of a category one hurricane. Heavy rains, flooding, and landslides are likely in Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco.

Now that Dolores is making landfall, rapid weakening is expected later today and tonight while the center moves inland over the mountainous terrain of west-central Mexico. Dolores is likely to dissipate over west-central Mexico on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are occurring within the warning area and will continue to spread inland across portions of west-central Mexico through tonight. Hurricane conditions, especially in gusts, are still possible within the hurricane watch area for a few more hours. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area this evening through Sunday morning.

RAINFALL: Tropical Storm Dolores will produce heavy rainfall of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across coastal sections of the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, and southern Sinaloa through the weekend. This will likely produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

STORM SURGE: A storm surge is expected to produce coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center makes landfall. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

SURF: Swells generated by Dolores will affect portions of the southwestern coast of Mexico through the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

