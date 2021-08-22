Rip currents in Puerto Vallarta pull 15-year old out to sea

A man and teenager were dragged out to sea Friday night by the strong waves of Playa del Holly, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, one of them managing to get out, while the other, just 15 years old, was dragged out to sea.
It was at 9:45 p.m. on Friday that the help of the lifeguards was requested because two young people had been pulled out by the sea and one of them was still missing.
Minutes later, elements of the PV-351 municipal patrol arrived in the area and met with 38-year-old William Arriaga Reyes, who said he had managed to make his way back to shore, however, his companion did not have the same fate despite his efforts.
The missing person has been identified by his mother as Erick Abraham Duarte Elvira, who was said to be originally from the state of Veracruz but living in the La Floresta neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta.
Due to rough seas Friday night, the work had to be suspended both at sea and on land by order of Commander Bobadilla of Civil Protection.
The search work was resumed at 8:30 Saturday morning around Playa del Holly by officer Mario Ramírez and a team of five rescuers, and on Sunday at 11:00 AM after two days of searching, the body was recovered.
