Riviera Nayarit featured in Discovery Channel’s Uncharted Waters

The Riviera Nayarit will be the featured destination in the newest season of the popular sport fishing program, Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller that premieres this Saturday, May 2 on the Discovery Channel.

Peter Miller, host of the show and three-time world sailfish champion, will transport viewers to the destination’s amazing deep waters on an adventure that will also showcase the best of local culture.

Sport fishing in the Riviera Nayarit is a big attraction for the thousands of people who practice the sport in North America, thanks to its always favorable climate and ocean conditions. There’s also a fantastic diversity of species along its more than 300 kilometers of coastline such as yellow fin tuna, greater amberjack, and snapper, among others.

In addition to showcasing the sport, the episode will take viewers on a tour through the region’s fishing villages, including La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, San Pancho, Sayulita, and Punta de Mita, highlighting the local culture, exquisite gastronomy, and its versatile tourist offer.

“The collaboration between Peter Miller, his production team, and our destination partners to bring this episode to life is one of the many efforts of the CVB to position the Riviera Nayarit as one of the top fishing destinations in Mexico and the world,” commented Marc Murphy, managing director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

The viewers who tune into the program, he added, will be able to see a little bit of everything, from deep water fishing and surfing to tequila tastings and the traditional celebration surrounding the Day of the Dead.

Date and Time: Saturday, May 2 and Saturday, May 9, 7:30 a.m. EST on Discovery Channel.