Ryan Donner and Associates will celebrate ‘Take Your Dog to Work Day’ on June 25, 2021

Take Your Dog to Work Day was created by Pet Sitters International and first celebrated in 1999. PSI created the day to encourage businesses to allow dogs in the workplace for one Friday each year to celebrate dogs as companions and promote their adoptions from local shelters, rescue groups, and humane societies.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

A key aspect of the holiday is the philanthropic efforts to support local animal shelters and rescue dogs through adoption. Ask employees to “pay” to bring their dog to work with money or donated items. Invite a representative from a local shelter to participate in your event to showcase their mission, share success stories and provide details of dogs available for adoption.

This year, in Puerto Vallarta, Ryan Donner and Associates has teamed up with SPCA PV to embrace the true meaning of Take Your Dog to Work Day on June 25, 2021 with a donation drive and clinics to learn more about ´pet adoption.

Participate in the donation drive

Donate Toys for dogs, they go to benefit SPCA PV

Donate old or used towels, to benefit SPCA PV

Jackets and Sweaters for dogs (all sizes) to benefit SPCA PV (For the Flight Angels Program that take dogs to Canada for adoption)

Dog Food to benefit of The Sula Society

Donations will be receive in office Schedule from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

Attend an adoption clinic hosted by SPCA PV

How to adopt a pet in Mexico, you will also be able to start the process for adoption the same day

Learn about the Flight Angels program that looks for travelers to Canada and the US to transport pets from Puerto Vallarta to British Columbia, Alberta or Seattle to be adopted.

And other ways to help this Association.

Bring your puppy to play with other pets, help such a noble association and enjoy a good time in our office located at Insurgentes 108-1 in Emiliano Zapata (Romantic Zone).