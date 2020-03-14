Sanitary filters are applied in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara airports

Today the sanitary filters were installed at the national and international entrance gates of the Guadalajara International Airport, in which 12 workers from the Jalisco Health Secretariat participate.

The preventive measures carried out in Guadalajara will also be carried out at the Puerto Vallarta airport, Jalisco governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez reported.

The measure seeks to detect passengers with Covid-19 symptoms, so the review includes temperature measurement with laser thermometers; Antibacterial gel is delivered to those who descend from international flights or come from foreign connections, as well as information about the coronavirus.

Martín Pablo Zazueta, director of the air terminal, reported that thermographic cameras will be available to measure the body temperature of passengers and speed up traffic in the sanitary filters.

The Governor of Jalisco, together with the director of the AIG and the Secretary of State Health, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, supervised the installation of the filters that will remain until the Easter period and their continuation will be evaluated.