Savor the Flavor: 43 Restaurants Join Forces for Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit’s 19th Restaurant Week

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – From May 15th to June 10th, the 19th edition of Restaurant Week will take place, focusing primarily on the local audience. This year’s event will feature 43 participating restaurants from Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.
Juan Pablo Hernandez, who has coordinated the event for fifteen years, emphasized that the goal of each edition is to maintain the support of the local community. He noted that a recent survey indicated an 80 percent approval rating for the region’s restaurants among Bahía de Banderas residents.
In terms of attendee demographics, Hernandez, the event’s organization coordinator, stated that last year’s turnout was evenly split between foreign and local visitors at 50 percent each.
“Restaurant Week is eagerly anticipated by both local food enthusiasts in Vallarta and Nayarit and visitors from around the world, who often schedule their annual vacations to coincide with this scrumptious festival.”
He also pointed out that during the pandemic years, the proportion of local attendees naturally increased, but the balance has since been restored.
Upon examining the event’s program, it becomes apparent that the region consistently offers new culinary experiences:
“Out of the 43 participating restaurants, 12 are newcomers, offering a diverse range of options, from Mexican and international cuisine to Italian, French, Greek, Chinese, and Thai dishes.”
For this edition, the menus are priced at 344, 459, and 575 pesos, depending on the restaurant and its offerings, which include an appetizer, main course, and dessert but exclude drinks and gratuities.
Juan Pablo Hernandez encouraged locals to explore the culinary delights that are so highly regarded by tourists.
For more information, visit www.restaurantweekpv.com.
