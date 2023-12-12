SEAPAL Announces 24-Hour Water Cut for 13 Neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta on December 13, 2023

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Residents of several neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta are advised to prepare for a temporary disruption in their water supply due to significant infrastructure upgrades. The Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, in collaboration with SEAPAL Vallarta, has announced a comprehensive plan to modernize the city's hydrosanitary infrastructure.

The project involves the installation of new drinking water lines along Federación Avenue, necessitating temporary water supply interruptions. SEAPAL Vallarta's Drinking Water Distribution Department will execute four critical pipe junctions. Two of these junctions will be at the intersection of Federación Avenue . . .

