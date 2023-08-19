Search Underway for Two Brothers Missing in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The mysterious disappearance of two brothers has prompted an extensive search effort in Puerto Vallarta. The Moncayo Moreno brothers, Luis Alberto, 27, and Briam Alexey, 21, were last seen in the Lomas del Coapinole neighborhood. Authorities have launched a full investigation into their whereabouts after they failed to return home after leaving to show a van they had listed for sale.

The State Persons Search Commission has released search files for both brothers. According to the file, Luis Alberto has short, straight, black hair, is of stocky build, and is 1.75 meters tall . . .

