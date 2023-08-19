Hurricane Hilary Weakens but Still Poses Threat to Baja California and Surrounding Areas

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hilary, the category 3 hurricane, weakened on Saturday, yet still poses a significant threat of causing intense punctual rains in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora (coast), and Sinaloa (north coast), warned the National Weather Service (SMN).

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Baja California Sur during the early hours of Sunday morning and then continue northward, impacting Baja California by the morning of August 20th, according to the SMN's forecast.

Various state Civil Protection agencies have undertaken preventive measures in anticipation of Hilary's arrival.