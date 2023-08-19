Category 4 Hurricane Hilary Approaches Mexico: Warnings and Watches Issued

August 19, 2023
, , ,

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Authorities have issued a Hurricane Warning for parts of the Baja California peninsula from Punta Abreojos to Cabo San Quintin as Hurricane Hilary, a Category 4 storm, approaches. Additionally, a Hurricane Watch is in effect from north of Cabo San Quintin to Ensenada.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for several areas, including the Baja California peninsula from Punta Abreojos southward, the entire east coast of the Baja California peninsula, and the area from north of Cabo San Quintin to the California/Mexico border. Mainland Mexico north of Guaymas, the California/Mexico border to . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Mexico Deploys Armed Forces in Anticipation of Category 4 Hurricane HilaryMexico Deploys Armed Forces in Anticipation of Category 4 Hurricane Hilary PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mexican Government has mobilized nearly 19,000 members of the Armed Forces in preparation for the anticipated landfall of Category 4 Hurricane Hilary, which is expected to make landfall over the Baja California peninsula this weekend before moving into California, United States. "There are 18,738 elements already in a preventive attitude,…
  • Hilary Becomes Category 1 Hurricane, Will Continue to Dump Rains in Puerto Vallarta, Warnings in Baja CaliforniaHilary Becomes Category 1 Hurricane, Will Continue to Dump Rains in Puerto Vallarta, Warnings in Baja California PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Residents and visitors of Baja California Sur, Mexico, should prepare for potentially hazardous weather conditions as Hurricane Hilary approaches. The National Meteorological Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for areas from Cabo San Lazaro to San Evaristo, signaling that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. The…
  • Hurricane Hilary Strengthen to Category 2 off Puerto Vallarta Coast, Aims for Baja CaliforniaHurricane Hilary Strengthen to Category 2 off Puerto Vallarta Coast, Aims for Baja California PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Hilary has intensified to a category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced on Thursday. The powerful cyclone is currently swirling in the waters of the Mexican Pacific, around 850 km from the popular tourist destination of…
  • Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Heavy Rain, Gusts, and High Waves to Puerto VallartaTropical Storm Hilary Brings Heavy Rain, Gusts, and High Waves to Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Hilary, which formed this morning south of the coast of Guerrero, is expected to cause intense punctual rains accompanied by electrical discharges in Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Michoacán, as well as very strong rains in Colima. The storm's wide circulation is also generating an abundant entry of humidity towards the…
  • Hurricane Hilary Strengthens to Category 2, But No Immediate Threat to Puerto VallartaHurricane Hilary Strengthens to Category 2, But No Immediate Threat to Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Hilary has intensified to a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but no warning has been issued for the Jalisco region as the storm does not pose an immediate threat of impact on the bay, according to meteorologist Victor Manuel Cornejo Lopez. The hurricane currently boasts winds of 160…
  • Puerto Vallarta Real Estate Market Stalls as SEMARNAT Shuts Down DevelopmentsPuerto Vallarta Real Estate Market Stalls as SEMARNAT Shuts Down Developments Is it too risky to buy presale real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Real estate projects in Puerto Vallarta have come to a halt as the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) has shut down 22 developments, resulting in the loss of jobs and investment credibility in the popular tourist destination. The shutdowns stem from…
  • Tropical Storm Hilary Forms Off the Southern Coast of Mexico, Expected to StrengthenTropical Storm Hilary Forms Off the Southern Coast of Mexico, Expected to Strengthen PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Hilary has formed off the southern coast of Mexico, as satellite imagery indicates the system has developed a well-defined circulation and more organized convective banding features. The storm's formation is based on the improved cloud pattern seen in recent hours, with subjective Dvorak estimates from TAFB and SAB at…
  • Puerto Vallarta's Hotel Occupancy Ranks Fifth in MexicoPuerto Vallarta’s Hotel Occupancy Ranks Fifth in Mexico PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the first semester of 2023, Puerto Vallarta emerged as the fifth-ranking destination in Mexico for hotel occupancy, trailing Nuevo Vallarta, which ranked fourth. The top spots were, yet again, dominated by destinations in Quintana Roo, as reported by the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur). According to Sectur, from January to June…
  • What are the Most Popular Dishes for Tourists in Puerto Vallarta?What are the Most Popular Dishes for Tourists in Puerto Vallarta? PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The gastronomy sector in the Banderas Bay region is bustling with activity as tourists flock to the area to savor the region's delectable seafood offerings. As the summer vacation season draws to a close, businesses are preparing to make the most of the remaining weeks, which promise to continue bringing visitors…
  • Category 4 Hurricane Hilary to Bring Heavy Rain to Baja California and Southwestern U.S.Category 4 Hurricane Hilary to Bring Heavy Rain to Baja California and Southwestern U.S. PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Hilary, rapidly intensifying off Mexico's Pacific coast, has now become a Category 4 hurricane, threatening to unleash heavy downpours over the southwestern United States this weekend. As of midnight Thursday, the storm had sustained winds of approximately 220 km/h (140 mph), and it is expected to continue strengthening through Friday…