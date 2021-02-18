Second dose of vaccine for medical staff in Jalisco arrive

This Wednesday the governor of Jalisco reported that more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Jalisco and will be applied to health sector personnel.

According to the governor, there were 27,300 vaccines delivered to the State; the doses were received by the Secretary of Health, Fernando Petersen, as well as by liaison personnel of the Federal Government.

According to the national vaccination plan, 24,375 will be for the application of the second pending doses of medical personnel who had already been vaccinated in the first immunization block of January. Second doses should have been provided to medical staff during the first week of February.

The remaining 2,925, he said, will be used for other health workers still waiting for their first dose of the vaccine.

“This news is, without a doubt, a great respite for the women and men who, during all this time, have risked their lives to take care of us from COVID-19 from the front line of battle.”

Before the arrival of this shipment, 34,125 doses of the vaccine had already been received, of which 34,069 were applied, according to the Jalisco Health Secretary.

As reported by the State Governor on January 21, with these doses 85% of the front-line personnel who directly care for patients with COVID- 19 in the public and private hospitals of the State were covered.

“We will need a little more than two thousand doses to be able to cover 100%, which includes personnel from private hospitals, from the green cross, from the red cross, from SAMU, from all emergency areas. They are already getting vaccinated and we will finish in a couple of days ”, he expressed through a video shared on his social networks at the time.

It is expected that with the 2,225 remaining doses that arrived in Jalisco today, the 15% of health workers from the first line of care that still need to be immunized will be covered.

In Jalisco, there are still a little more than 90,000 health workers to be vaccinated against COVID -19, according to the figures released by the Secretary of Health, Fernando Petersen, upon the arrival of the first block of doses to the State in January.

According to the Strategy that is followed at the federal level, the rest of the healthcare workers who do not treat COVID-19 patients directly should also be vaccinated in the second stage of immunization, which includes the months of February to April 2021 along with older adults.

However, according to the Ministry of Health, so far there is no information from the Federation regarding when the doses needed by the rest of the medical personnel could arrive.