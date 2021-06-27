Some states in Mexico reopening temporary hospital space due to COVID-19 rebound

After months of closing temporary hospital spaces as the coronavirus pandemic receded, Mexico announced Friday it will re-open two temporary wards to handle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The Mexican Social Security Institute said the two temporary 30- and 40-bed wards will be opened in covered areas in parking lots of hospitals in the state of Baja California Sur.

Like the Caribbean cost state of Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur is heavily dependent on tourism and both states have registered increases in case numbers.

Nationwide, coronavirus cases have rebounded by 14% compared to last week, after months of declines.

Hospital occupancy nationwide remains at about 17% of capacity, but in some states it has risen to worrisome levels.

Mexico has recorded over 232,300 test-confirmed COVID-19 deaths, but the government’s own estimates put the real toll at around 360,000.

Mexico has so far received 51.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccines and has administered 42.8 million doses, for its population of 126 million.

