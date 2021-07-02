Spirit Airline begins direct flights to Puerto Vallarta from the US

Spirit Airlines began its service to the Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) offering direct flights to three cities in the United States.

The airline will offer daily flights between Puerto Vallarta and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), along with three weekly flights from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), operating Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

“The new offer from Spirit airline from these three major metropolises in the United States adds favorably to the international connectivity of the Puerto Vallarta Airport, providing direct connections and a better travel experience for passengers,” said Cryshtian Amador Lizardi, Airport Director Puerto Vallarta International.

“We are very excited to officially begin our flights to Puerto Vallarta and to continue increasing our presence in Mexico,” said Camilo Martelo, Director of International Airports for Spirit Airlines. “Offering our passengers convenient flights at low prices and to new destinations is what our airline is all about. We are very proud to welcome our new passengers from Puerto Vallarta. “

Spirit’s commitment to Safe Travels includes improved cleaning, advanced air filtration, and health reviews at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law that requires passengers to wear a proper face covering at airports and flights.

