Successful response to pet sterilization campaign in Puerto Vallarta

The Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta successfully carries out the campaign for sterilization of companion animals every Thursday, through the Animal Welfare Sub-Directorate.
To date, there are more than 125 sterilized pets, including dogs and cats, both female and male, which shows that in Puerto Vallarta there is an increasing awareness about the responsible healthcare of pets.
As of October 28, every Thursday starting at 9 am, pets are sterilized at the Animal Welfare headquarters, in Parque Lineal. In this regard, the head of the agency, Luna Koepfler Jiménez, and her entire team joins forces to carry out sterilizations, with trained veterinary medical personnel to provide the best health care, free of charge.
This type of action is carried out thanks to the participation and even the veterinarians themselves promote these campaigns knowing that it is a solution to the issue of animals in a street situation. These more than 150 animals that have already been sterilized are going to stop reproducing hundreds of dogs and cats that probably would not have a home.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here
It is important for people to be attentive to calls every Thursday and there is an option of scheduling appointments through the Facebook page of the Animal Welfare Sub-Directorate.
The owners must arrive before 9 a.m., the use of face masks and respect the sanitary protocols is mandatory. Sterilization has important benefits, it helps pets improve their character, therefore it is recommended to do it early, before the first heat for females and before 5 months of age for males.
On the subject, Animal Welfare will organize on Friday 10 and Saturday 11 December, the event “Adoptón Felino”, at its headquarters in Parque Lineal from 11 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon, since there are a lot of kittens in need of a home. Pets are tested for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), tested for leukemia, triple vaccine, plus they are dewormed and spayed. People wishing to adopt must fill out a form, present copies of their voter’s credential and proof of residence, in addition to covering a recovery fee.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta records gradual increase in COVID-19 cases The governor of Jalisco said there are no signs of a COVID-19 rebound at the state level, however, he pointed out that the only municipality at risk is Puerto Vallarta, where there is already a gradual increase in active cases. Puerto Vallarta is in the ‘yellow spotlight’, due to a gradual increase in active cases…
- Following several months of post-hurricane repair and clean-up, Incanto reopens piano bar Following several months of post-hurricane repair and clean-up, Incanto in Puerto Vallarta reopens the piano bar this week with an all-new stage and a stellar lineup of shows and entertainers! On Tuesdays at 7:30 PM, vocalist Diego Guerrero debuts his new show, Pasión, a blend of Standards, Pop, and Classic Hits with Derek Carkner accompanying…
- Puerto Vallarta airport reinforces health security on news of Omicron At least 2 positive cases of the new variant of the Ómicron coronavirus have already been confirmed in Brazil and more in Canada and several European Union countries. As a result, the International Health staff at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport and Puerto Vallarta redouble health security to detect individuals who may enter the city…
- Puerto Vallarta airport readies construction on terminal 2 The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is getting ready for the construction of the new terminal building. The airport will invest funds into a runway, platform, taxiways, roads, parking lots, tower, among other facilities to optimize operations, according to Cryshtian José Amador Lizardi, director of the Puerto International Airport. Vallarta, who also announced an investment in…
- Mexico asks citizens not to travel abroad due to omicron concerns The Ministry of Health (Ssa) in Mexico alerted citizens to avoid all non-essential international travel to avoid the contagion of omicron, the new variant of COVID-19. “Avoid all non-essential international travel. The possibility of getting sick from this variant is high, and there are no specific medical measures against this disease,” the institution said in…