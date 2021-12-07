Successful response to pet sterilization campaign in Puerto Vallarta

The Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta successfully carries out the campaign for sterilization of companion animals every Thursday, through the Animal Welfare Sub-Directorate.

To date, there are more than 125 sterilized pets, including dogs and cats, both female and male, which shows that in Puerto Vallarta there is an increasing awareness about the responsible healthcare of pets.

As of October 28, every Thursday starting at 9 am, pets are sterilized at the Animal Welfare headquarters, in Parque Lineal. In this regard, the head of the agency, Luna Koepfler Jiménez, and her entire team joins forces to carry out sterilizations, with trained veterinary medical personnel to provide the best health care, free of charge.

This type of action is carried out thanks to the participation and even the veterinarians themselves promote these campaigns knowing that it is a solution to the issue of animals in a street situation. These more than 150 animals that have already been sterilized are going to stop reproducing hundreds of dogs and cats that probably would not have a home.

It is important for people to be attentive to calls every Thursday and there is an option of scheduling appointments through the Facebook page of the Animal Welfare Sub-Directorate.

The owners must arrive before 9 a.m., the use of face masks and respect the sanitary protocols is mandatory. Sterilization has important benefits, it helps pets improve their character, therefore it is recommended to do it early, before the first heat for females and before 5 months of age for males.

On the subject, Animal Welfare will organize on Friday 10 and Saturday 11 December, the event “Adoptón Felino”, at its headquarters in Parque Lineal from 11 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon, since there are a lot of kittens in need of a home. Pets are tested for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), tested for leukemia, triple vaccine, plus they are dewormed and spayed. People wishing to adopt must fill out a form, present copies of their voter’s credential and proof of residence, in addition to covering a recovery fee.

