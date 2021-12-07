Following several months of post-hurricane repair and clean-up, Incanto reopens piano bar

Following several months of post-hurricane repair and clean-up, Incanto in Puerto Vallarta reopens the piano bar this week with an all-new stage and a stellar lineup of shows and entertainers!

On Tuesdays at 7:30 PM, vocalist Diego Guerrero debuts his new show, Pasión, a blend of Standards, Pop, and Classic Hits with Derek Carkner accompanying him at the piano. At 9:30 PM, popular singer and entertainer Tonny Kenneth takes the stage with Derek, singing a variety of popular genres. These ticketed shows are very popular and advance reservations are recommended at [email protected]

Wednesdays at 7:30 PM features Vallarta’s favorite chameleon of characters and cabaret sensation, Kami Desilets starring in Your Turn To Drive, where she lets you take the wheel and pick the songs from hundreds of her hard-drive files. From Jazz and Classic Rock to Blues and Pop, each song has a story that only Kami can tell in her honest, unique, and hilarious style. Two more performances then look for an all-new ticketed show from this popular artist. Also on Wednesdays at 9:30 PM, Phenix, is a naturally gifted singer, guitarist, and pianist. He plays a powerful mix of famous Pop, Rock, and Reggae. Also, see him on Sundays at 5 PM. No cover.

On Thursdays, one of Vallarta’s favorite pianists and accompanists, Jean-Guy “Jay-Gee” Comeau resumes his popular afternoon show at 5 PM. He plays a blend of Spanish, French, Classics, and Standards. On Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 PM, vocalist Enoch will sing with pianist Bing Young, as seen recently at Open Mic. At 9:30 PM, pianist Dennis Crow takes your requests. He has an extensive repertoire and you can sing along around the piano.

Fridays welcome back singer-entertainer Joan Houston with pianist Bob Bruneau performing selections from The Great American Songbook. On Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 PM, vocalist extraordinaire Enrique de Allende will perform accompanied by NYC pianist Michael Ferreri (One show only. Early reservations suggested). At 9:30 PM, popular new entertainer Louis Whitaker stars in ‘Beyond The Sea’ featuring Broadway pianist Brett Rowe in an eclectic mix of Jazz and Standards. Also, watch for Francesca Bavaro returning with her new show on Fridays starting in January.

Local musicians Jorge Acosta and Lenny Lopez play and sing Traditional, Standards, and Pop/Rock favorites in the piano bar on Saturdays 11 AM – 2 PM. On Sundays, brothers Jair and Caleb of Media Luna play originals and covers on Spanish guitars for brunch. Try the new menu with bottomless mimosas. Early reservations are encouraged. Daily breakfast returns in the coming weeks.

Bingo with Aunt Pearl is back on Saturdays at 4 PM. Aptly billed as ‘The Best Bingo South Of The Border’, Incanto owner Tracy Parks channels his favorite character from the Greater Tuna series of comedic plays for an afternoon of fun and frivolity with great prizes, special guests, and award-winning dance troupe, Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones.

Three Tenors Vallarta featuring some of the best voices in Mexico with all-new LIVE music by pianist Fernando Uribe follows at 7:30 PM, and Dennis Crow is at the piano taking your requests at 9:30 PM.

Open Mic returns on Sundays at 7:30 PM. Sing, dance, play an instrument, read a poem… The stage is yours! This is one of Incanto’s most popular nights with a variety of local and visiting talent. Early reservations are always recommended.

Singer Alison Lo presents two holiday-themed shows, Naughty or Nice, and sings with live piano featuring Derek Carkner and a variety of holiday classics, with a twist. She will also welcome some special guests on Dec. 18, 23 at 9:30 PM. On Dec. 21 at 7:30 PM, legendary Vancouver BC drag personality Gouda Gabor hosts Incanto’s annual Christmas show with a variety of special guests including Aunt Pearl, Francesca Bavaro, Diego Guerrero, Three Tenors Vallarta, and many more!

The piano bar has live music starting at 5 PM on most days and limited seating inside and outside on the upper riverside terrace. Additional shows are being added daily. Visit their Facebook page, Incanto Vallarta, for regular updates and information. Reserve online via FB Messenger or email [email protected] Most piano bar shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE. No cover charge unless otherwise noted. A two-item minimum is suggested for non-ticketed shows. Incanto is now partnering with Chef/Sommelier Gina Rae Hendrix, creator of Whiskey Kitchen and Hot Mamma’s Kitchen, and the food is delicious! Current hours: 4 PM -11:30 PM. Closed on Mondays. Doors open at 10:30 AM on Saturday and Sunday for brunch. Happy Hour features two-for-one house cocktails, margaritas, and domestic beers, plus two-for-one show tickets for select current shows daily at 4 PM. A light bar menu is also available. Dinner service will return in the coming weeks. All Health and Safety guidelines are in place.