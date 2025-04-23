Superpeso or Dropping Dollar? Peso Rallies Toward MXN 19.50

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso extended its advance against the dollar in mid-week trading, buoyed by calmer global risk sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has “no intention” of dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and struck a conciliatory tone on trade negotiations with China.

The spot rate strengthened 0.42 percent to 19.5696 pesos per dollar, according to Bank of Mexico (Banxico) data, moving well away from Tuesday’s official close of 19.6530. During the session the currency oscillated between a low of 19.4695 and a . . .