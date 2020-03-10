“Surfing with Nixon,” surfing with a cause, returns to the Riviera Nayarit

The Pasitos de Luz foundation will host the second edition of Surfing with Nixon, a surf therapy event focused on children and teens with different abilities that will be held at Playa Varadero in Nuevo Vallarta on March 10.

This second edition is taking place thanks to the international collaboration between the Surfing with Nixon foundation in the United States and Surfers with a Cause of Mexico and will involve more than 30 surfers from the communities in Sayulita, Banderas Bay, and Puerto Vallarta, led by well-known surfer Geovanni Pérez.

Chris Jacobs, from the Pasitos de Communication and Events office, said the main objective of the event is to help improve the quality of life for children and teens with different capabilities—especially those on the autism spectrum—offering them modified surf therapy, as well as promoting the lasting benefits of said therapy.

Geovanni Pérez, organizer of the event, added:

“Our aim is to involve people with autism, their families, siblings, caregivers, therapists, surfers, and the community in general in the most inclusive, integral, and compassionate experience available, one that celebrates the therapeutic benefits of simplified surfing. The program’s mission is to discover the potential of people with developmental disabilities, and support awareness of the problems of autism and scientific investigation.”

Surfing with Nixon also has the support of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association (AHMBB).

“This event goes hand in hand with our destination’s ‘signature’ activities, including surfing. We are very pleased to lend our support to these events with a cause as part of the social responsibility actions the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association (AHMBB) and the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) are regularly involved in,” said Jesús Carmona Jiménez, president of both entities.