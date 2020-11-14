Sutton Lee Seymour returns to Puerto Vallarta with ‘Auntie Social: The Life of the Party’

Sutton Lee Seymour is a dazzling, drag performer with an impressive resume and an outstanding musical theatre background. Back for her 6th season in Vallarta, Sutton Lee Seymour draws a mixed audience of gay and straight, young and old, and even retired couples. As a seasoned NYC performer, she has honed her talents to create a show that would make Rupaul proud! People come to see this amazing pro, deliver a professional, inspiring and comical performance that puts her at the very top of the drag scene.

Debuting her new show, ‘Auntie Social: The Life of the Party” on Friday, Nov 20th at 8 pm at The Palm Cabaret, Sutton Lee Seymour is back with a vengeance for another season of song, dance and comedy as that “sasshole” we all adore! You can catch her original, live singing show every Wednesday at 8 pm thru Dec 23rd, every Tuesday at 9:30 pm Dec 29 thru April and every Friday at 8 pm all season.

One of the hardest working Drag Queens in the biz, Prescott Seymour, a.k.a. Sutton Lee Seymour, has once again put together an impressive new show including video images, non-stop parodies of some pretty fabulous tunes along with her quick-witted side-splitting improv. Throughout the show, you’ll be entertained by her extraordinary musical theatrics. And there’s always the opportunity for hysterical audience participation that’s a highlight of the show!

Fasten your seat belts, throw back a Quaran-tini, and get ready to laugh your cares away with NYC’s Drag Darling, SUTTON LEE SEYMOUR. This drag show has everything: a variety of songs and genres from Rock & Pop to Show Tunes, from Bette Midler to Edith Piaf… plus her ridiculous rendition of all 3 hours of TITANIC…in 2 Minutes. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! With powerhouse vocals and ridiculous parodies, Sutton Lee Seymour will have you always looking on the bright side of life in AUNTIE SOCIAL!

Accompanying Sutton Lee Seymour, once again, is Pianist Extraordinaire, Mark Hartman. This is Mark’s 5th season in Vallarta, performing and delivering top musicianship to the venues! Mark joins the show in mid December.

‘Auntie Social: The Life of the Party’ is a high quality, drag show with BROAD APPEAL. From the costumes to the choreography to the fabulous delivery of wonderful music, this show has it all. From deliciously comedic moments to serious theatrical numbers, go see Sutton Lee Seymour for a night of entertainment you won’t soon forget!

You can feel assured that The Palm Cabaret has adopted new measures to protect your safety during this uncertain time. They have installed a new retractable roof for air flow. There has also been a new filter air system installed to take old air out and bring fresh air in. Customers will have Plexiglas in front and on the sides of them. There will be a 60 person capacity (not 130) and masks will be worn to the seats and to the bathrooms. Upon entering your Plexiglas area masks can be removed

Tickets to all shows for The Palm Cabaret and Bar’s 21st Season can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com. The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at Olas Altas 508, Zona Romantica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico phone # 52-322-222-0200.

What the Critics Say…

“Sutton Lee Seymour is a wonderfully theatrical singer and a seasoned comedy queen!” – BroadwayWorld.com

“Sutton Lee Seymour has risen the ranks, becoming one of THE top drag performers!” – Provincetown Magazine

“…a high quality drag show with BROAD APPEAL!” – Puerto Vallarta Daily News

“Sutton Lee Seymour has come into her own as a drag star!” – Paper Magazine

“Funny, Fast Paced, and Entirely Entertaining!” – TripAdvisor

“Sutton Lee Seymour had me laughing so hard I cried… and peed my pants!” – TripAdvisor