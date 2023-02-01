Taxi driver who intentionally ran over a woman and killed her in Puerto Vallarta has been arrested

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On Sunday afternoon, Érika Noemí Chávez Cruz and her seven-year-old son were at Conchas Chinas beach, in Puerto Vallarta, with her presumed boyfriend, a taxi driver, according to police reports.

After the couple has an argument, Érika and her son left on foot. The boyfriend boarded his taxi and ran over them on Amapas street.

Érika was run over several times until she was killed. During the . . .