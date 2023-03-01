VACATION RENTALS

Tesla’s $5 billion dollar plant in Mexico will be the largest electric vehicle plant in the world

March 1, 2023
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The electric vehicle plant that Tesla plans to build in Mexico will require an investment of around $5 billion dollars, according to a federal government official, who provided the first official estimate on the cost of the project.

Vice Foreign Minister Martha Delgado said that an investment of around $5 billion was planned in Mexico for the construction of the largest electric vehicle plant in the world, and the investment comes after 14 months of work, and it won't be the last plant for Tesla in Mexico.

