The Cuale River bridge in Puerto Vallarta is opened to traffic

More than 120 million pesos are invested in different infrastructure works in Puerto Vallarta and, mainly, the Cuale River bridge, damaged by the passage of Hurricane “Nora”, was opened to traffic today, explained the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, who makes a work tour in the tourist destination.

“We came to start up this work that had many complications, we had a difficult time, we had problems with suppliers, a budget problem because when the emergency came due to the natural phenomenon there was not a single federal peso and we had to do it only with state resources,” he said.

All this implied rescheduling the budget and, for this reason, this work that cost 60 million pesos has already been delivered and he did not hesitate to point out that it will be a source of pride for Puerto Vallarta.

He recalled that this bridge succumbed to the ravages of nature itself with the hurricanes that hit the state, but once the emergency was over, its reconstruction began immediately to leave it with all the appropriate security measures.

“To be able not only to rebuild this bridge, but to make it better than it was, to be able to articulate the commercial activity in the area with what was done for pedestrian traffic,” since before there was no way to make it safe and everyone was at risk because only cars could pass.

With this work, people will be able to walk calmly, without worrying about the passage of cars, and before the start of the rains, more tasks will be carried out to reinforce the bridge, redirect the river, and reinforce the municipal market.

The work tour also included the start of various infrastructure works, others are delivered or their progress is verified.

Among them, the reconstruction of the road to Mismaloya in which 18 million pesos will be invested, the project will be adjusted, such as recovering the gutters.

Another of the works to which he attended is the reconstruction of Rivera Street, which was damaged by Hurricane “Nora” and in which 30 million pesos will be invested.

As well as the supervision of the López Mateos school and the reconstruction work of the 20 de a Noviembre school, in which 20 million pesos were allocated.

