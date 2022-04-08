Due to lack of demand, Covid 19 tests will be suspended at CUCosta

Due to the lack of demand and the Easter holiday period approaching, the Covid-19 diagnostic laboratory located in the University Center of the Coast will stop providing service.

“This week it has been proposed to temporarily suspend the Covid tests for the moment, this is due to the fact that the number of appointments has dropped by a lot, as well as the incidence of positivity,” highlighted the head of medical services of this educational center, Doctor Juan Torres Vázquez, who said that practically this week there were no patients cited, last week there were around 15 tests.

“Then we have received instructions from the rectory that we are going to suspend the service in these next two weeks,” added the doctor.

In such a way that if this trend continues, it will be analyzed, upon return from vacation, whether or not the tests continue, he explained. “When the University of Guadalajara enters the holidays, the Health Situation Table will determine, according to the behavior of the pandemic, if it is necessary to continue this support for society by the Covid laboratories that the University of Guadalajara has.”

The doctor also highlighted the slight increase in infections that have been registered in the city, which he attributed to the opening of activities in the tourist destination.

“And despite the fact that there has been an increase in cases, it is not exponential as we have seen on other occasions, where a resounding increase in this curve is generated and when the pandemic gets out of control,” he said.

Obviously -he added- this is due to the sanitary measures, vaccination has been giving results, also the strengthening of the immune systems facilitates or favors that we do not have that exponential growth, but it is something in some way natural or expected that we have that increase, that slight increase in cases due to the actions that have been taken by governments to reactivate face-to-face activities.

It was on April 28, 2020, that the Covid19 Diagnostic Laboratory of the University of Guadalajara in Puerto Vallarta opened its doors at the Centro Universitario de la Costa, performing thousands of PCR and Antigen tests to date on the population of the Costa area, North-Western Sierra of Jalisco and even the neighboring state of Nayarit.

