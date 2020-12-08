‘The Immaculate Miss Conception 2.0’ is at The Palm Cabaret

Miss Conception brings her show, ‘The Immaculate Miss Conception 2.0’ to The Palm Cabaret on Monday and Thursday nights all season. Returning to Puerto Vallarta for her 10th season, Miss Conception performs the best of all 10 of her shows, including numbers from her Stage to Screen, Broadway Bound, Delusions, Forbidden Diznee, Tv Land, Villains, Where in the World, Goes to the Movies and so many more. The very best of these past, sold-out shows are combined into one phenomenal evening. This performance also includes fabulous 12 costume changes.

‘The Immaculate Miss Conception 2.0’ happens every Monday and Thursday nights at 8:00 & 9:30 pm. Join her for this new, exciting show as Miss Conception sings, acts and dances her way into your heart with each amazing character she portrays!

Kevin Levesque created his lovable, energetic character, Miss Conception, over 20 years ago and has been selling out ‘live singing’ shows around the world ever since! The creativity that goes into each of Miss Conception’s shows is beyond impressive! The costumes, the original themes, the parodies, the singing, the drama and the over-the-top comedy are all a recipe for a spectacular entertainment experience!

Miss Conception excites her audience with her instant-costume-changes, choreography, impressive vocals and wonderful fun! Many return again and again to see this adorable and exuberant character. Nobody packs out shows every single season in Vallarta, like Miss Conception!

So, if you are looking for a night of extraordinary entertainment in Puerto Vallarta, go to The Palm Cabaret and see ‘The Immaculate Miss Conception 2.0′.’ Her creative show keeps everyone smiling, laughing and applauding from start to finish. It all adds to up to another tremendous performance by one of Vallarta’s most popular star! You’ll love the comedy, dancing, all live singing, video and images. With costumes by Jose Luis Casillas & Richard Ryder, hair by Mikah Styles, video & images by Alex Bourgeau and written and produced by Kevin Levesque, you’ll enjoy this professional, inspiring and entertaining performance.

Miss Conception is reserving Thursday nights (Dec 10, 17 &24) at 8 pm and 9:30 pm to add a little holiday flair to her show. From “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” she’ll do the Grinch and Cyndi Lou Who. And you can expect some dirty, fun Christmas songs too. With all live-singing and quick costume changes (right before your eyes), Miss Conception will belt out holiday classics like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Jingle Bells,” “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree” and so many more. And you’ll hear her traditional, classic performance of “12 drinks” as a parody of “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

You can feel assured that The Palm Cabaret has adopted new measures to ensure your safety during this uncertain time. They have installed a new retractable roof for airflow. Customers will have plexiglass in front and on the sides of them. There will be a 60-person capacity ( not 130 ) and masks will be worn to the seats and to the bathroom. Upon entering your plexiglass area masks can be removed. There has also been a new filter air system installed to take old air out and bring fresh air in.

Don’t miss ‘The Immaculate Miss Conception 2.0’ happening every Monday and Thursday at 8 & 9:30 pm starting Nov. 19th. Every season, I fall in love with Miss Conception and her spectacular performances!

Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com. The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at Olas Altas 508, Zona Romantica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico phone # 52-322-222-0200.