The Most Expensive Home to Sell in Riviera Nayarit Made History at $17.5 Million Dollars

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The luxury real estate market in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit has been experiencing a surge in demand, especially in tourist areas that are currently registering dynamism in the development of real estate. The latest news from the region is the sale of a residence with a record-breaking price of $17.5 million in 2022, which has set a new standard for the real estate sector in this region.
According to RLH Properties, a firm that specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of hotel assets, this sale took place as part of their diversification strategy to venture into the development of the luxury real estate segment, including ultra-luxury houses and apartments in beach areas.
“Our residential business has exceeded expectations, showing extraordinary results and ensuring its position in the market. We exceeded the commercial goals in the company’s history, making us feel grateful to the investors who trust in this business model, which is a success,” commented Borja Escalada, the company’s general director.
According to the firm, the record sale in Riviera Nayarit took place at the One&Only Mandarina Private Homes complex. The company led by Escalada has a total of 319 luxury residential units in its portfolio, located in the Riviera Nayarit and the Riviera Maya, of which less than a third are available.
You may be interested in: Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
During the last quarter of 2022, the sale of seven properties in Rosewood Mayakoba was completed, which means that it is only two units away from depleting the inventory of that project. The average price of these properties is $4.4 million.
Similarly, in Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba, five units were sold, with an average price of $1.4 million for complete properties and $208,000 for fractional properties.
The current boom in the luxury real estate market in the Riviera Nayarit can be attributed to various factors. Firstly, the region is known for its stunning beaches and picturesque landscapes, which attracts tourists and real estate investors alike. Secondly, the demand for luxury properties has increased due to the pandemic, as people are seeking safe and secluded destinations that offer privacy and exclusivity.
Furthermore, Mexico’s government has been implementing various measures to attract foreign investment in the real estate sector, such as offering tax incentives and simplifying the process of obtaining residency permits for investors.
The luxury real estate market in the Riviera Nayarit is witnessing a period of unprecedented growth, with record-breaking sales and a high demand for luxury properties. As the region continues to develop and attract more investors, it is likely that this trend will continue in the coming years.
Trending News on PVDN
- Have a plan! Protestors in Puerto Vallarta will once again block the main street to the airport Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Residents and tourists in Puerto Vallarta were left stranded as protests against the new vehicle and emissions inspections by the Government of Jalisco disrupted city life on March 30. That scenario will return this week, assures protestors.
- Madonna announces long-awaited Mexico 2024 Concert with the Celebration Tour Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Madonna, also known as the Material Girl, has recently confirmed her highly anticipated return to Mexico. In early 2024, the Queen of Pop will make her way to Mexico City to perform The Celebration Tour at the Palacio de los Deportes. Fans can mark their calendars for January 25, 2024, as…
- Sun Shade or Nuisance? Over-Population of Umbrellas on Puerto Vallarta’s Beaches Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Many people complain that the excessive use of umbrellas prevents the free passage of tourists, encourages the illegal sale of products, and negatively impacts the image of Puerto Vallarta as a tourist destination.
- More protests in Puerto Vallarta were announced for next week Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Protests against Puerto Vallarta's vehicle verification program will continue despite the recent blockade that caused trouble for many tourists.
- El Salado Estuary in Puerto Vallarta Set to Reopen After Two-Year Closure After a two-year closure due to the pandemic and improvement works, the El Salado Estuary in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is close to reopening to the public
- Good News for Puerto Vallarta: Perception of Security Improves in Latest INEGI Survey Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - According to the latest National Survey of Urban Public Security (ENSU), the perception of security by inhabitants of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, significantly improved in the last quarter of 2022
- Dozens of Plastic Bags Containing Human Remains Discovered in Jalisco Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The discovery of human remains in plastic bags in a ravine in Zapopan, Jalisco has shocked the local community and sparked an investigation by the authorities. The macabre discovery was made on Tuesday, April 18th, after a call to 911 alerted the Jalisco authorities about a foul odor emanating from the…
- The Best Souvenirs to Bring Home from Puerto Vallarta If you're planning a trip to Puerto Vallarta, you'll want to bring home a few souvenirs to remember your trip. Here are some of the best souvenirs to bring home from Puerto Vallarta. Huichol Art Huichol art is a traditional form of art that originates from the Huichol people, an indigenous group in Mexico. The…
- Don’t Panic! 7.9 Earthquake Scheduled in Puerto Vallarta Tomorrow for National Drill Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - This Wednesday, April 19, Puerto Vallarta will participate in the First National Earthquake Drill of 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Puerto Vallarta will take part in this drill since it's located in a risk area due to earthquakes, and as in each one of the points where the preventive measure will be…
- Puerto Vallarta Passengers Safe After Viva Aerobus Engine Failure Scare Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Viva Aerobus Flight BV 3235, from Puerto Vallarta to Guadalajara, experienced an engine failure mid-flight, forcing the aircraft to return to Puerto Vallarta on Wednesday evening.